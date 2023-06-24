Tejashwi Yadav Says Parties Pledged To Fight 'fascist Forces', Downplays AAP-Congress Discord

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said "leaders from Kanyakumari to Kashmir" have pledged to defeat "Fascist forces" at the meeting of opposition parties hosted here by his boss Nitish Kumar.

Talking to reporters a day after the meeting that has hogged much limelight, Yadav also downplayed the notes of discord emanating from the Aam Aadmi Party's controversial allegations against the Congress.

"There were no problems at the meeting. Every issue came up for discussion in an amicable way", asserted Yadav, who attended the meeting as a representative of the RJD, along with his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad.

AAP delegates led by its founder Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi CM, had skipped the press briefing held after the meeting and come out with a statement alleging that Congress "refused" to oppose the Centre's "black ordinance" that left the city government with little power over its bureaucracy.

Yadav also rubbished the charge by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, known as BJP's principal strategist, that the meeting was just a "photo session".

"They may be knowing better about what is photo session. We work among the people", the young leader said sarcastically. "The meeting saw a coming together of leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with the sole purpose of defeating Fascist forces. The next Lok Sabha elections are not going to be about Modi or any other individual but about the people", Yadav said.

"To this end, all of us agreed to work together. Further plans would be drawn up at the meeting in Shimla next month. Bihar, for now, has taken the lead, living up to the legacy of Champaran satyagraha and the JP movement", he added.