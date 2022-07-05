Tejashwi Yadav Shares Health Update Of Ailing Lalu Prasad Yadav: 'Keep Him In Prayers'

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav released a statement with regards to his father, and Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's health on Tuesday. In the statement given through a video post on Facebook, Tejashwi said that Lalu Yadav was admitted, and undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Paras Hospital of Patna. Tejashwi also requested the RJD workers, fans and followers of Lalu Yadav not to visit the private hospital as it was 'creating chaos, and alleviating chances of infection'.

"I would request you all to stay wherever you are, and pray for him," Tejashwi said in the 45-second long video.

On July 3, Lalu Yadav had tumbled down the stairs at his 10, Circular Road residence. After undergoing an MRI scan, a hairline fracture was detected in his shoulders and he was subsequently advised to bed rest for two months. However, his sugar level shot up the very same night, after which he was rushed to the hospital.

This comes days after he got his passport from a CBI court. An application was filed by his lawyers seeking release for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant. Confirming the news, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "He will now be able to travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant. The process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. When the date of an appointment gets fixed, a fresh plea will be filed in all five cases he is convicted seeking permission for foreign travel."

Change of Guard in RJD?

In light of the deteriorating health condition of Lalu Prasad Yadav, a meeting of the RJD was recently convened. At the meeting, it was decided that while Lalu Yadav will continue to hold the key party post, all the decisions taken henceforth will have the stamp of approval of his younger son Tejashwi Yadav.

Days after the decision was taken, four of the five All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs in Bihar joined the RJD, making the principal opposition the single largest party in the 243-member assembly. The RJD now has 80 members in the assembly, edging past the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 77.

“The four MLAs have merged with our party. We are now the largest party in the state assembly,” Yadav said later at a press conference, where he was flanked by the four legislators.