Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM, Says Bypolls A Result Of 'poor Health Facilities' In State

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday over "poor health facilities" in Bihar. He alleged that the necessity for by-polls arose because Kumar could not offer sufficient medical treatment to his own party's MLAs. The RJD leader went on to say that both MLAs died as a result of the state's poor medical facilities. The RJD leader mentioned that in the NITI Aayog report, Bihar "is the worst-performing state in health."

“These by-elections are happening because CM Nitish Kumar's govt didn't provide treatment even to their MLAs. So on what basis will Nitish Kumar ask for votes from public?” Tejashwi quipped.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM over 'poor health facilities' in state

According to Yadav, by-elections are being held in two constituencies as a result of the government's poor planning during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that as a result, the individuals were admitted to a private hospital.

"Shashi Bhushan Hazari travelled to Delhi for treatment after Mevalal Choudhary died while seeking treatment at a private hospital in Patna," he added.

On September 28, the Election Commission of India ordered by-elections in 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) throughout the country for three Parliamentary and 30 Assembly seats.

By-elections in Bihar's Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30, with results scheduled to be announced on November 2. The Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seats fell vacant following the deaths of sitting MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashibhushan Hazari.

Tejashwi expressed confidence that RJD candidates will win both seats, claiming that people had lost faith in the current Nitish Kumar-led NDA administration in Bihar.

"In the last election, the NDA government promised to give 19 lakh jobs to people. How many people got jobs? So on what basis will Nitish Kumar ask for votes from the public? We have visited each and every village and panchayat of the district and people are worried. They have lost faith in the state government. We have full faith that people are with us and RJD candidates will win from both Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur," the RJD leader said.

'People are grumbling about high cost of living': Tejashwi Yadav

The RJD leader said that Nitish Kumar has been in power in Bihar for 15 years but there has been no growth, and people in the state are moaning about prices and poor road conditions. Yadav added that people had faith in Nitish Kumar, but now they are concerned. "They are grumbling about the high cost of living and the poor state of the roads," the RJD leader said.

He also challenged Nitish Kumar to take a road tour across Kusheshwarsthan's three blocks. He said that helicopter campaigning isn't a good idea. "People campaign by helicopter due to lack of time, but as a chief minister, he should visit villages to see the progress," Yadav said. He added that the Election Commission had prohibited the distribution of opinion and exit poll results before the 48-hour period until the polls close. Bypolls for the two Assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 30 from 6 am to 7.30 pm.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)