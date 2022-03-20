Tejashwi Yadav Slams CM Nitish Over Custody Death In Bihar; Quips 'administrative Anarchy'

RJD chief and leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday levelled fresh salvo against the CM Nitish Kumar-led state government, claiming that there is 'administrative anarchy' in Bihar. The RJD leader's remarks come after a man in Bihar police's custody died of a 'bee sting,' leading to a mob in Bettiah of West Champaran district going out of control, who set the police station on fire. Expressing his condolences on the custodial demise of the person, Tejashwi Yadav called the incident 'unfortunate.'

While speaking to News Agency ANI, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav said, "Custodial death in Bettiah is unfortunate. In earlier incidents too, the police have killed people in custody. There's administrative anarchy in Bihar."

Bihar Police claims mob torched three police vehicles on Saturday

Superintendent of Police from Bettiah, Upendra Nath Verma, speaking on Saturday's mob outburst, revealed that three police vans were put on fire by the angry mob and one police officer lost his life during the tragic incident. He said, "As many as three police vehicles were torched by a mob, and one police personnel lost his life in the incident. The incident took place after a man who was taken into police custody died due to a bee sting at the police station."

RJD chief on Nitish Kumar

Commenting on the verbal spat between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Speaker of Bihar assembly Vijay Sinha, the RJD chief said, "Assembly speaker has himself claimed that police doesn't listen to him. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can't handle the state."

Earlier on Monday, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool and warned Speaker Vijay Sinha of exceeding his limits by repeatedly questioning about the Lakhisarai incident - when police allegedly misbehaved with them. Sinha had urged Nitish Kumar to act against the policemen for misbehaving with BJP MLAs, accusing the CM Nitish government of shielding them.

Refuting these allegations, the Bihar CM fumed, "Is this how you run the House?"I want to tell our members also. The way you are raising this question, again and again, is not right. When we have replied and said an inquiry is happening, then should you be concerned about the inquiry or should the court?"

Asserting that he did not shield the police, he further added, "That is not what we do. You are going on and on about this and running the House like this. This has never happened before". Sinha - the Lakhisari MLA - had reportedly intervened when BJP workers were apprehended for violating COVID-19 protocols and the police allegedly misbehaved with him.