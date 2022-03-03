Lashing out at the Nitish Kumar-led coalition in Bihar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday, proclaimed that 'no one can snatch the rights of Muslims'. Chiding minister Shahnawaz Hussain and CM Nitish Kumar's silence on the issue, Tejashw Yadav scoffed at the BJP's act of giving 'certificates of patriotism' to all. His remark was in response to BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur's quip that Muslims should be stripped of voting rights if they found 'Vande Mataram', the national song, problematic.

Tejashwi: 'No one can strip away Muslims' rights'

In his Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address, Tejashwi said, "Certificates of patriotism are being distributed. Vote patriot, otherwise you are not a patriot. An NDA MLA said that Muslims' voting rights must be snatched away. People of every religion - Hindu, Muslim, Christian have sacrificed their lives for the independence of this country, except RSS people. They talk about the tricolour - RSS did not recognize the tricolor as its flag till 2001. When I was deputy CM, Nitish ji called RSS dangerous. Say that now".

Condemning Nitish Kumar's continued silence, he added, "People have to be reminded that this is the same Bihar where Advani Ji was arrested. No man has the guts to snatch the voting rights of Muslims. They are talking such things in front of you, CM Nitish Kumar and you are quiet. Shahnawaz bhai, your voting rights are going to be snatched and you are also quiet. The Bihar principal secretary's (Amir Subhani) voting rights will be snatched".

He pointed out that people from the minority community had coined the slogan 'inquilab zindabad' and penned the song 'sare jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara'. Armed with newspaper clippings, he read out excerpts to highlight the mutual differences between the chief minister's JD(U) and the BJP, its senior alliance partner. "It is a circus in which there is no compatibility, cooperation or coordination. Though there is agreement on corruption, loot and plunder", he alleged.

He concluded with a couplet - "Why to be a Sultan on such terms where allies curse every day. If the bishop in chess and conscience in life dies, then the game is over. Powehungry Nitish Kumar's conscience is dead. Will hear abuses every day to keep the (CM) chair". CM Nitish Kumar was seen remaining mum throughout Tejashwi's speech.

Irked by Tejashwi Yadav's sharp words, many BJP leaders were on their feet, waving their fists and accusing him of casting aspersions on "an organisation (RSS) of which the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister have all been active members". The treasury benches continued to take jibes at Lalu Prasad Yadav who is serving sentence in a fodder scam case. The Bihar Assembly's Budget session is currently in progress.