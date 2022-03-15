Tejashwi Yadav Slams Fighting Between Bihar CM Nitish & Speaker In House: 'No Dignity'

Guffawing at the public faceoff between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP Speaker Vijay Sinha, RJD termed the display a 'circus'. Calling Nitish Kumar's rant an insult to the dignity of the House, LoP Tejashwi Yadav questioned how the CM could issue warnings at the Speaker. JDU and BJP have been in a power tussle since the Bihar elections which reduced JD(U)'s clout.

Tejashwi: "JDU-BJP wrestling for power"

"After thrashing the MLAs in the Bihar Assembly a year ago, today another dark day in the Assembly. Now the Speaker of the Assembly is getting the warning (from the CM). The seat was humiliated and democracy was tarnished," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD lamented the 'circus', saying, "Noora wrestling of BJP-JDU is going on from road to the House. No discussion on farmers, poor, youth, jobs, employment, industries, education-health. For hurting Bihar, both the parties are still together inspite of humiliating each other for power".

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ग़ुस्से से आग बबूला होते हुए ने भाजपा के बिहार विधानसभा अध्यक्ष और आसन को अपमानित करते हुए कहा से कि आप कौन होते है? संविधान पढ़िए।



सभापति- आप ही बतायिये कैसे सदन चलेगा?हमें अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी पर बैठाकर एक दरोगा-सिपाही से बेइज्जत कराइयेगा।



Nitish loses cool

On Monday, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool and warned Speaker Vijay Sinha of exceeding his limits by repeatedly questioning about the Lakhisarai incident - when police allegedly misbehaved with them. Sinha had urged Nitish Kumar to act against the policemen for misbehaving with BJP MLAs, accusing the Nitish govt of shielding them. Refuting these allegations, the CM asked, "Is this how you run the House?".

"I want to tell our members also. The way you are raising this question, again and again, is not right. When we have replied and said an inquiry is happening, then should you be concerned about the inquiry or should the court?," fumed Nitish.

Asserting that he did not shield the police, he added, "That is not what we do. You are going on and on about this and running the House like this. This has never happened before". Sinha - the Lakhisari MLA - had reportedly intervened when BJP workers were arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols and the police misbehaved with him.

JD(U)'s reduced clout

BJP and JD(U) have been in a rocky state since Nitish Kumar lost his clout as his saffron partner overtook him in the 2020 polls. Faced with anti-incumbency, the NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats with BJP betting its tally winning 74 seats. Nitish's stature was reduced as his party won only 43 seats - down from 71 in 2015. BJP further asserted its dominance, with shifting Nitish's preferred deputy - Sushil Modi to the Rajya Sabha and installing two deputy CMs - 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi instead. BJP has also taken a lion's share in the cabinet and will contest on more Legislative Council seats.