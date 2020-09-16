Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over Inaction; Accuses State Govt Of 'misleading Youth'

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused the government of inaction for the past 15 years. Taking to Twitter, the leader of opposition brought up an old tweet of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad where the latter was announcing setting up of software technology parks in Bhagalpur and Darbhanga soon.

Further slamming the Chief Minister, he stated that Nitish Kumar and the BJP have not done nothing other than misleading the youth of Bihar.

6 वर्ष हो चुके है साहब। शीघ्र की परिभाषा क्या होती है?



15 वर्षों में नीतीश कुमार जी और बीजेपी ने मिलकर बिहार के युवाओं को भरमाने और ठगने के अलावा कुछ नहीं किया। https://t.co/nnc5srr8B1 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 16, 2020

With the Bihar assembly elections nearing, Tejashwi Yadav has been constantly criticising the Nitish Kumar-led state government. However, the Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the COVID-19 situation.

READ: Tejashwi Yadav challenges Bihar CM to contest for elections alone; narrates poll history

Tejashwi Takes Dig At BJP On 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' Campaign

Earlier, Yadav had also slammed the ruling BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar during Saturday's meeting between JP Nadda and Nitish Kumar. He said that the BJP has talked about self-reliant Bihar but it should be self-reliant politically in the state first. In the NDA alliance, Nitish Kumar-led JDU is the senior partner.

"BJP has talked about self-reliant Bihar, I would like to advise them that they should become self-reliant first in Bihar. Still dependent on some other's (Nitish Kumar) face for 24 years," Tejashwi Yadav said on launching of BJP's 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' campaign.

READ: Bihar polls: Fadnavis pitches 'no anti-incumbency' argument, in favour of timely elections

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar is all set for assembly polls with the Election Commission issuing guidelines for elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 243-member assembly seat, NDA currently has 131, and Mahagathbandhan has 101 seats (11 seats are vacant). The Election Commission has issued directives to conduct election amid COVID, however, the dates are yet to be announced.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

READ: 'Still dependent on Nitish': Tejashwi takes dig at BJP on 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' campaign

READ: Tejashwi attacks Nitish, says 'Bihar govt didn't provide jobs to migrant returnees'