Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar, Says 'Bihar Govt Dependent On God's Mercy'

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, March 10, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said that the Bihar government is fully dependent on God's mercy. The RJD leader slammed Chief Minister's Nitish Kumar government by saying that the state government has been failing.

"The Bihar government is dependent on God’s mercy. There is no hearing and action. It is the worst state in terms of farmers’ income. We have presented reports of agencies that prove it is the poorest state. It is the worst in every index as per the report of Niti Aayog," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar appeared to have been caught on the wrong foot inside the Assembly on Thursday with Tejashwi Yadav claiming inaccuracy in reply to a query about jobs provided under the MGNREGA scheme. He pointed out that the department stated that 62.09 lakh applications had been received and more than 99% of applicants got jobs but as per the website, only 45 lakh people in the state have been given jobs and only 14,590 of them have completed 100 man-days.

"The government has come out with a ‘farji’ (fake) figure. Data uploaded on the MGNREGA website states that in Bihar 1.53 crore applications were received. I wonder how the figure of 62 lakh was arrived at,” Yadav fumed. He also re-tweeted photos of the documents posted by his party's Twitter handle regarding the same.

NITI Aayog data on Bihar

NITI Aayog serves as the public policy think tank of the government of India and replaced the Planning Commission. It also releases various reports on different developmental factors and ranks states and cities based on their performance. In December, NITI Aayog released its fourth health index, in which the state of Bihar came in second-last place.

Also, in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index of 2020–21, Bihar tanked to the lowest. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index measures how much the state governments and Union territories have progressed in terms of social, economic, and environmental indicators. In NITI Aayog's "poverty index" report, Bihar was ranked as one of the poorest states in India.

On the other side, Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar has been proudly promoting the fact that Bihar has grown at a rate of over 10% and the state's budget has grown significantly under his leadership.