Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, who reached Patna from Delhi on Thursday, slammed the raids after the CBI registered a fresh corruption case against her ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Arriving at the Patna airport, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the raids held were "politically motivated" and said that it won't end anytime soon. He claimed that the raids were targeting opposition leaders.

"It was not the first time, and it is not going to be the last," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna. "Till the time constitutional institutions are being misused, raids on opposition leaders will continue unabated. We have seen the FIR (First Information Report) but I should not comment on it,” the RJD leader said slamming the CBI raids conducted at Lalu Yadav’s Delhi and Patna residences last week in land for jobs scam pertaining to his tenure as Railway minister, which came to an end in 2009.

“Earlier too the CBI had investigated the same thing, but they didn't find anything. There are people in the government because of whom have become very rich. But of course, the government will not raid them," Yadav further said while speaking to reporters. Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya had also cried foul in the CBI raids being carried out and claimed that this was a ploy to scare him over the demand for a caste census.

Case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

Earlier last week, CBI launched searches at over 15 locations across India including Delhi and Bihar in connection with a new case against the RJD supremo. As per sources, his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti have also been named in the FIR. While Lalu Yadav has been relatively inactive in politics owing to health reasons, Rabri Devi is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP. The fresh case pertained to the period when Yadav was the railway minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. The CBI launched raids against Yadav in the case, where he allegedly took land from aspirants by giving them jobs in the Railways.

