Tejashwi Yadav Stokes Controversy With Derogatory Remark On Gujaratis, Slams Centre

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav made another controversial statement with the intent to slam the central government. He mentioned that only Gujratis can cheat and carry out fraudulent activities in India as they are allowed to do so. The controversial comment from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader comes after the name of Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was removed from the INTERPOL database of Red Notices.

In his derogatory remark against the Gujarati community, Bihar's Deputy CM said, "In the country's current scenario, only Gujratis can be a fraudster and they are even allowed to become so and cheat. They are also forgiven for the fraud." He asked, "Who's responsible if someone runs away after taking LICs and bank money?"

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav went on to mention that close associates of BJP leaders are carrying out corruption across the country but no action against them is being taken by the central agencies. He stated, "Everyone knows that their (BJPs) friends and associates are carrying out corruption. But no investigation will happen ever against them by the central agencies."

Mehul Choksi gets off Interpol's wanted list

The name of Mehul Choksi was removed from the INTERPOL database of Red Notice. The decision to remove his name was undertaken based on his plea filed in the Lyon-headquartered agency. When asked, Interpol denied commenting on the matter as it believes that the organisation doesn't comment on specific cases.

Meanwhile, the CBI, which has been seen making efforts to catch Choksi for a long time, issued its official statement after Interpol removed Choksi's name from the Red Notice database. The probe agency also asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) for the restoration of a Red Notice against the fugitive diamantaire.

The CBI also revealed that India's efforts to extradite Choksi remain unaffected and will continue under ‘active consideration’. The probe agency has also informed that Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) has clarified that its decision in no manner has any determination on any guilt or innocence of Mehul Chinubhai Choksi for crimes he remains charged in India.