Tejashwi Yadav Sweats It Out In Athleisure Post PM Modi's 'Wazan Kam Karo' Advice; Watch

In athletic wear, with socks pulled up and keds in place, Leader of Opposition in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal de-facto Tejashwi Yadav was seen sweating it out in a video posted on Twitter on July 25. In the video, the former Deputy Chief Minister of the state was seen pulling a jeep with bare hands and pushing it into a car parking space, even as the vehicle was being driven by a driver.

“They are sad that our flight is not too high, we believe that the sky is a bit too low," read the tweet posted on the official Twitter handle of the RJD, as well as by the team of Tejashwi Yadav.

उसे गुमाँ है कि हमारी उड़ान कुछ कम है

हमें यक़ीं है कि ये आसमान कुछ कम है।

pic.twitter.com/wFLapFHl19 — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) July 25, 2022

Tejashwi Yadav took PM Modi's advice seriously?

Notably, last week, Tejashwi Yadav shared a video where he is seen playing cricket with his staff. Reminiscing about his days playing cricket, the former Indian Premier League player captioned the video as “Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in your head, the more you perform on the field. A pleasure to try hands on bat and ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when the driver, the cook, the sweeper, the gardener and the caretakers are your playmates and keen to hit and bowl you out."

Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field.



Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out. pic.twitter.com/ChvK9evzi2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 17, 2022

The videos come days after the Prime Minister visited Bihar's capital, Patna and during interaction with the cricketer-turned-politician, advised him to 'lose weight'. “Wazan Kam Karo (reduce weight)," the 71-year-old reportedly told the 32-year-old at the inauguration of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column in the state assembly. At the brief meeting, as per reports, he had also enquired about the health of Lalu Prasad Yadav who is presently admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after his health deteriorated following a tumble down the stairs at the Yadavs' Patna-based residence.

Image: Twitter