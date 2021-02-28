Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP, Says "no One Talks About Unemployment, Farmer Issues"

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on February 28, Sunday, launched a blistering attack on Bharatiya Janata Party asserting that no one was discussing unemployment and problems of people and were trying to divert attention from the real issues.

"Talk about the concerns of youth, jobs of the unemployed, about the interest of jawans. In a democracy, no one is talking about the needs and problems of people, about farmers, and unemployment. Instead of this, talks are being o issues that are sure to divert attention from the real issues", read Yadav's tweet.

This comes ahead of elections in 4 states and 1 Union Territory- West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Earlier, he had affirmed that his party will be contesting elections in Assam.

Our party used to be a national party and we want to expand the party now. Assam is the getaway of the northeast. We have discussed with Congress about the alliance and will also be speaking to Ajmal Saheb", he had added.

Assam Assembly Polls

The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress, and swearing-in of the current Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal. Now that the tenure of Sonowal is coming to an end, Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Election Commission comes up with polling dates for 4 states and 1 Union Territory

The Election Commission of India on February 26, Friday, announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll while Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all these polls will take place on May 2.

