Tejashwi Yadav Criticises Bihar CM For Hiring Helicopters To Record 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali'

In another attack by the opposition on the massive human chain event organised by the Bihar government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for spending public money to hire helicopters for video-graphing 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' in the State.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that CM Nitish Kumar spent crores of rupees over a helicopter instead of using it in crisis situations. He also said that people were forced to participate in the human chain.

"There is so much unemployment in the state. But Nitish Kumar ji has spent crores of money for hiring helicopters to cover the human chain event. When floods ravaged the state, not even a single helicopter was hired," the RJD told the media in Patna. "Even children are forced to stand in the chilly winters without shoes for participating in human chain," he added.

READ | 'Human Chain Will Spread Awareness About 'Jal, Jivan, Hariyali' Among Masses': JDU

The 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' event focused environment conservation and social reform measures undertaken by the government, witnessed the participation of crores of people. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, flanked by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and other dignitaries, stood holding hands at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the participants formed a pattern resembling the map of Bihar. The human chain covered all districts in the Bihar.

The government had previously organised such events to create awareness on the prohibition of liquor in 2017 and against dowry and child marriage in 2018.

The Opposition, however, was not impressed with the government's move and criticised the event by pointing out the failures of JNU. While Congress released posters against the 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali', RJD slammed the government over current issues faced in the state.

READ | Jan, Jeevan, Hariyali Vs Dowry, Loot, Brain-drain: Congress Attacks Nitish's Human Chain

Posters displayed against 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' event

Amid the organisation of the government’s statewide human chain event in Bihar on Sunday, Congress put up posters across Patna, highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Criticising the regime’s ‘Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali’ programme, the posters allege that problems such as dowry-related deaths, loot, corruption, rapes, brain drain, and unemployment persist throughout the state of Bihar.

Moreover, Congress also issued a reminder that Bihar had failed to get 'special status' under Nitish Kumar. The posters also urge the people of the state to “stay awake”.

READ | Bihar CM Presides Over Human Chain To Raise Awareness On His Govt's Efforts; Oppn Not Impressed

RJD criticises the event

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters, "We would have appreciated, had the CM organized a rozgar shrinkhla (employment chain) - for providing jobs to unemployed youth - instead of the farcical manav shrinkhla (human chain)."

The party's national vice president Shivanand Tiwary said the event was a flop show and shared a number of pictures on social media in which the chain could be seen broken at a number of places and children aged no more than 10 years made to stand in the cold weather, despite official claims that only those of Class VI and above would be taking part.

READ | Tej Pratap Up In Arms Over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's '16,000 Km' Pro-environment Human Chain

(With inputs from ANI)