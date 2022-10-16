Tejashwi Yadav To Become Bihar CM Soon? RJD MLA Makes Big Statement

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has once again created headlines in the political arena as his party MLA stated that he will soon take over as the next CM of Bihar.

Taking to reporters on Saturday, October 15, RJD MLA Izhar Asfi made a big claim by stating that Tejashwi Yadav will become Bihar CM in a couple of months. "Almost everyone is ready but there are some formalities to be followed, it may take a couple of months to fulfil them but Tejashwi Yadav will sit on the chair and become the Chief Minister of Bihar," the RJD MLA said. "The people of Bihar want it and I think, most of the leaders of the state are ready for it," he added.

The people of Bihar want it and I think most of the leaders of the state are ready for it but there are some formalities, maybe it will take a month or two. But Tejashwi Yadav will indeed become the Chief Minister of Bihar: RJD MLA Izhar Asfi, in Kishanganj, Bihar pic.twitter.com/37FXkftVee — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time when RJD is shipping Tejashwi's name for Bihar's next CM. Earlier in September, RJD Bihar president Jagadanand Singh had said that in 2023, Tejashwi will take over as Nitish Kumar's successor as the next Bihar CM while the JD(U) de facto chief will devote himself to national politics.

Rift in Mahagathbandhan?

After the Jagadanand Singh remark, JDU parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha took a dig at the RJD leader, likening Singh to an "ageing father who is desperate to marry off his children some way or the other".

Notably, Singh's remark was a follow-up of another RJD leader's remark who recently advised CM Nitish Kumar to hand over the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing the RJD state council meeting in Patna, earlier in September, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari had quipped, "He (Nitish Kumar) said that we will open an ashram and provide political training inside it. I will remind Nitish Ji that make Tejashwi the Chief Minister in 2025 and then open an ashram."

Kushwaha did not take kindly to this suggestion and stressed, "Nitish Kumar Ji is not going to open the ashram yet... I think if you need to, you (RJD) should look for some other ashram". Notably, though the JDU leader had indicated earlier that there is no rift within the Mahagathbandhan, the voices in RJD in support of Tejashwi as the next CM are gaining prominence.

(With input from ANI)