Tejashwi Yadav To Get Engaged Tomorrow In Low-key Private Event In Delhi's Sainik Farms

In a significant personal development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is set to be engaged on Wednesday evening in Delhi's Sainik farms, as per sources. The 32-year-old Bihar Leader of Opposition is set to get hitched with a long-time friend who hails from either Delhi or Haryana, said sources. The engagement ceremony, which will be low-key, will be attended only by family members of the Yadav clan.

Tejashwi to get engaged tomorrow in Delhi

As per sources, even RJD leaders in Delhi are unaware of the details of the event and that it will be attended by Tejashwi's family only including - Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap, and his sisters. Sources further say that Tejashwi Yadav was advised to get hitched by his elder sister Misa Bharat amid his father Lalu Yadav's deteriorating health. The RJD supremo is currently in Delhi at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence and undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital.

Tej Pratap's tiff with RJD & Tejashwi

Tejashwi's engagement comes amid a crisis in the Yadav clan after elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav 'broke' ties with RJD. Naming RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Sanjay, Manoj Jha, Jagadanand Singh, Tej Pratap alleged that he was not being allowed to speak with his father. Tej Pratap, who has already launched his outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad, vowed that he will take a 'big decision' soon.

Tej Pratap has also blamed Tejashwi for the recent bypoll loss, accusing the LoP of aiming to replace his father as National President of RJD. He alleged that Lalu Yadav was being held captive in Delhi and was not being allowed to return to Patna. Moreover, when Lalu Yadav returned to Patna, Tej Pratap performed a dharna outside RJD's Patna office alleging humiliation and relented only after his father visited his house and he washed his feet while Lalu Yadav was seated in his car, before departing for home.

The elder Yadav son has himself been through a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife - Aishwarya Rai. The two separated after six months of marriage and Aishwarya alleged mental and physical torture by her in-laws. Accusing Tej Pratap of being 'eccentric' and dressing up as Krishna and Radha, she also alleged that she was dragged out of her in-laws' home by her hair and thrown out of the house by her mother-in-law Rabri Devi. Since then, her father and 7-time RJD MLA Chandrika Rai quit the party and joined JDU citing irreconcilable differences with Tej Pratap.