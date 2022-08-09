Tejashwi Yadav Unsparing On BJP As NDA Govt Collapses In Bihar; 'Everyone Knew Their Plan'

After the re-forging of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav bashed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday. While briefing the media, Tejashwi acknowledged the breakaway of BJP with Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and claimed that the saffron party does not have any alliance partner.

'Today, Quit India Movement was started'

Tejashwi said, "History tells that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance. We did see that happening in Punjab & Maharashtra...And what was happening in Bihar, was it hidden from anyone? Everybody knows what was BJP's plan...But in the country, the atmosphere of anarchy that is being created, the way communalism is thriving...

Keeping in mind everything- the inflation, the unemployment, the security...And, today, is a very important day...It was today, that the Quit India Movement was started...So, Bihar today has shown everyone, given a message to all the Oppositions in the country that one who takes the issues seriously and fights for them, is accepted by the people."

'BJP wants to destroy democracy'

Taking a dig at BJP's National President JP Nadda, Tejashwi further said, "He came here and said that they will destroy the regional parties. What does this mean? He will destroy the Opposition...What does destroying the opposition mean? That he will destroy democracy.

#Nitish2024Plan | You know Lalu ji. He had stopped Advani ji's Rath also: Tejashwi Yadav addresses media alongside Nitish Kumar after staking claim to form a govt in the state; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/bK5x75HeTE pic.twitter.com/c8CcT4eVMZ — Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022

A list of 164 MLAs was submitted to Governor Phagu Chauhan by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi as they met him at Raj Bhawan. For any party or an alliance to form a government in the state, they have to have 122 MLAs or above in support of the 242-member Assembly. With the JDU (45), HAMS (4) merging with RJD (79), Congress (19) and Left parties (16) along with the support of one independent MLA, they have comfortably crossed 122-mark and claimed a stake in the government.