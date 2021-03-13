Tejashwi Yadav Walks Out Of Assembly, Holds Rally Against BJP In Liquor Smuggling Case

High Drama witnessed in Bihar Assembly, as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) minister and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav staged a march from Legislative Assembly to Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The protest comes after the controversy of BJP minister Ram Surat Rai's involvement in a liquor case. Tejashwi Yadav marched towards Raj Bhavan along with Tej Pratap Yadav and other RJD MLAs seeking the resignation of the minister. RJD hit the road after raising the entire matter in the house.

While speaking with Republic, Yadav said that the opposition voices are not being heard and the government is protecting the accused minister.

"The government is constantly and repeatedly giving protection to the accused, not allowing us to put our views in the House. It's a dictatorship. Vidhan Sabha has become JD(U) & BJP's office. If we look at the entire process of the House proceedings, we have not been given a chance to speak even once," he said. READ | 'Won't let communal forces come to power in Bengal': Tejashwi Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee

Chaos in Bihar Assembly

As soon as the proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Assembly started, the RJD surrounded Minister Ram Surat Rai. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav raised the issue of BJP Minister as soon as the Question Hour began and sought answers from the government. Tejashwi showed the picture of the minister in both hands, said that the minister is directly connected to the school where liquor was recovered. The school belongs to him and the minister and his brothers are directly involved in the liquor issue.

Tejashwi provides Proof

While addressing a press conference Yadav gave proof- an electricity bill which comes under the name of the Ram Surat Rai's father and the school was inaugurated by the minister in 2017. Yadav claimed that whatever the minister has said is completely untrue.

Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "The Chief Minister is openly trapped in the liquor smuggling scandal, his minister is saving the gimmick of liquor ban by misleading the entire state. We have disclosed the exploits of the minister including evidence? Even after the revelations, will the Chief Minister still save his minister after selling the morality for the sake of the chair ?"

As per the liquor prohibition law, if alcohol is found from any premises, then that premises will be confiscated. Henceforth the opposition led by the Tejshwi Yadav marched towards the Raj Bhavan demanding the resignation and sacking of Ram Surat Rai. He will meet the Governor and submit a memorandum over this matter.