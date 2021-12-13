Tejashwi Yadav With Wife Rachel Return To Bihar's Patna After Low-key Wedding In Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who married Rachel Godinho on December 9, returned to Patna on Monday. According to media reports, Tejashwi's mother Rabri Devi had already returned to Patna on Saturday, December 11.

While earlier a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bhola Yadav had said that the newlywed couple will return to Bihar after January 14.

Tejashwi Yadav marries Christian bride Rachel in Delhi

A new member was added to the Lalu-Rabri family after the younger son Tejashwi Yadav married his long-time friend Rachel Godinho. The wedding was an exclusive and low-key affair celebration in Delhi.

The RJD leader who is known to be Lalu's political heir is the youngest opposition political leader in any state assembly. Much was not learned about Tejashwi Yadav's relationship with Godinho until they got married as there was resistance due to the inter-faith nature of their relationship, reports stated.

The news of the wedding broke when Tejashwi's sister Rohini Acharya shared some pictures of the wedding ceremony on her Instagram account. Only close family and friends attended the wedding. While Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti attended the wedding. It is learned that Tejashwi’s Christian bride will be known by the name of Rajshri or Rajeshwari, but no details on her conversion to Hindusim are stated.

Tejashwi's uncle Sadhu Yadav upset with the wedding

Expressing displeasure about the wedding, Sadhu Yadav had told the media on December 11 stated "no mama or bhatija" here and accused Tejashwi of humiliating the entire Yadav community by marrying a Christian.

Tejashwi's uncle said, "Tejashwi has humiliated the Yadav community. All the sisters of Tejashwi are married in the Yadav community but he married a Christian woman and our community does not accept this".

Commenting on Tejashwi marrying his childhood Christian friend, he added that the RJD leader must go to Chandigarh and Kerala and seek Christian Community's vote as there is nothing left for him in Bihar. Sadhu Yadav then questioned that if Tejashwi Yadav is not bothered about caste, then why is he demanding a caste-based census in Bihar.

