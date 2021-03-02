Tejashwi Yadav Won't Make Any Difference In WB Polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will not be able to make a difference in the West Bengal Assembly polls as voters will cast their vote for the party owing to their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement comes a day after Yadav promised full support to current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

"Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mamata Banerjee projected herself as a Prime Ministerial candidate by calling leaders from all parties on stage in Kolkata. In spite of this, the people of West Bengal did not vote for her. Tejashwi Yadav or anybody will not make any difference in West Bengal polls because people have faith in Narendra Modi and want a government under his leadership," he said.

The BJP carved a position in West Bengal politics with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where it won 18 seats and reduced Trinamool Congress' tally to 22. Two seats were also won by Congress in the 42-seat constituency.

READ: 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter, Not Pishi': BJP Attacks Mamata Banerjee With Latest Poster

"Alliance based on greed doesn't last"

When the question of infighting between Congress leaders over the party's alliance with Furfura Sharif's Indian Secular Front (ISF) popped up, the leader while maintaining that he would not like to comment on the issue, said, "It is their own fight. Relations don't get stronger when there is a fight for selfish needs."

"An alliance based on greed doesn't last long. It's astonishing that Congress, CPM, and TMC are going to any length for appeasement politics. They are getting exposed in the process", he added.

READ: 'Opp'n Doesn't Know What To Speak': Prakash Javadekar Counters Cries Over WB Poll Schedule

"Biggest rally in the history of West Bengal"

Vijayvargiya also took the opportunity to speak about PM Modi's rally in Kolkata on March 7 and the party's prospects. Highlighting that BJP is going among the masses with the message 'sabka sath, sabka vikas', he said, "Narendra Modi's rally will be the biggest rally in the history of West Bengal."

It is pertinent to note here that this will be PM Modi's first rally in the state after the Election Commission of India announced the date for the elections, and will have BJP functionaries including National General SecretaryKailash Vijayvargiya, National Vice-President Mukul Roy, General Secretary Sanjay Singh looking after the preparations at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata.

READ: After Announcing Bengal Election Dates, EC Replaces WB ADG (Law & Order) Jawed Shamim

"No one talking about unemployment, farmer issues": Tejashwi Yadav

Recently, Yadav launched a blistering attack on BJP asserting that no one was discussing unemployment and problems of people and were trying to divert attention from the real issues.

"Talk about the concerns of youth, jobs of the unemployed, about the interest of jawans. In a democracy, no one is talking about the needs and problems of people, farmers, and unemployment. Instead of this, talks are being o issues that are sure to divert attention from the real issues", read Yadav's tweet.

READ: Bengali Actor Srabanti Chatterjee Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2021

A couple of days after, he announced that he will be backing Mamata Banerjee in the elections with the aim to stop BJP from coming to power in West Bengal.

West Bengal Polls

This year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Assembly elections for West Bengal will be held in eight phases across 1,01,916 polling stations from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Inputs from ANI)