Tejashwi Yadav's Bail In IRCTC Case Not Cancelled; Confronted On Threatening CBI Officials

In a relief for Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, a Delhi court refused to cancel his bail in the IRCTC scam case on a plea filed by the CBI.

When confronted by Republic TV on his threat to the CBI officials, he evaded a response. However, RJD MP Manoj Jha, who accompanied him to the court stated, "We are waiting for the detailed order. The CBI application has been dismissed." During the hearing, Yadav's lawyers contended that the CBI and ED are being misused by the Centre and it is his duty to raise questions on its wrongdoings.

However, the court asked the RJD leader to be responsible and choose words appropriately while speaking in public. Speaking to the media after the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, the CBI's counsel DP Singh remarked, "The court felt that a warning will suffice. That's why it didn't allow cancellation this time. But it gave a warning that he is a responsible public servant whose comments make an impact on the public. So, say whatever you have to say with caution." Tejashwi Yadav and his mother Rabri Devi were granted bail in the case in October 2018.

#RepublicExclusive | Tejashwi Yadav confronted on 'threat to CBI' as he leaves after court refuses to cancel his bail in a case linked to alleged IRCTC scam; court warns Tejashwi: 'Don't issue threats' - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/ti8wk1wzkM — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2022

CBI seeks cancellation of Yadav's bail

Addressing a press conference on August 25, Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at officials of the CBI after the central agency conducted raids in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. He stated, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send? You should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organization."

Construing this as a threat, the central agency moved the court of special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel on September 17.

Accusing Yadav of violating a bail condition, the CBI argued, "It is crystal clear that the said statements, in addition to being made for political gains, are an attempt to, directly and indirectly, threaten and influence or attempt to threaten and influence both the CBI and the witnesses from taking steps under law, including prosecuting and testifying against the accused. The said statements undermine the authority of the Hon'ble Court and have been made by the accused misusing the influence and power as available to him. That as such, the accused has clearly attempted and interfered with the due course of administration of justice."