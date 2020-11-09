Tejasvi Surya Asserts BJP Will Form Govt In Bengal In 2021; Says, 'Fascist Govt Will Exit'

Setting its eyes on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, the BJP has begun vigorous campaigning, in a bid to uplift their tally of seats. After Amit Shah's assertion of winning over 200 seats in the upcoming polls, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya has claimed that his party will ensure that the 'fascist government' of Mamata Banerjee exits in this election. Issuing an appeal, Surya urged the voters to raise their voice against 'fascism' in West Bengal and stand for the 'rule of law'.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, the Bengaluru MP highlighted that over 120 workers of the BJP have been 'politically murdered' in West Bengal. "As President of BJYM, I want to assure every single karyakarta of BJYM in Bengal that not a single sacrifice or martyrdom will go in vain. We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist govt of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door," said Tejasvi Surya on Monday.

The BJYM President also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aware that the ground beneath her feet is 'slipping very fast'. "Mamata Ji cannot digest this reality and is thus resorting to violence and political murders as a tool to silence the BJP. In the last 1.5 years, over 120 workers of the BJP have been brutally killed and politically murdered," he added.

Amit Shah in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata Wednesday night on a two-day visit to take stock of the party's organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal. Shah, who was accompanied by BJP national vice- president Mukul Roy and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargya, held an organisational meeting with BJP leaders in Bankura and met members of various communities of the tribal Jangalmahal area. He also had lunch at the home of a party activist from a scheduled tribe in the afternoon.

Addressing a BJP meeting Bankura, Amit Shah confidently asserted that the BJP will win over 200 seats in the next elections. He said that BJP had already achieved its tally of 22 seats in the past election. "We lost 4-5 seats by a mere 4000-5000 votes. Otherwise, with your hard work, we attained our aim of 22 seats. But today I predict, we will win over 200 seats in Bengal. Whoever wants to laugh, let them. We will win over 200 seats," said Amit Shah at a rally in Bankura, West Bengal.

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister, Shah said that since 2010, Mamata Banerjee-led government has been making hollow promises and turning people's hopes into despair. Amit Shah also said, 'Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work.' Pointing towards the killing of over 100 BJP workers, Shah asserted that West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers and questioned the action taken by the state government so far.

