Tejasvi Surya Attacks TMC For Stopping BJP's Nabbana Rally; Says 'Mamata Didi Is Scared'

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led government for lathi-charging the BJP's Nabanna Chalo rally, calling the TMC government 'barbaric.' "Consitution rule of law was murdered in Bengal today. In two years, 120 workers of the BJP have been murdered in a barbaric manner in the state," revealed the newly-appointed BJYM President.

"Mamata didi is scared of Yuva Morcha, that is why Nabanna was shut for 2 days. I believe this fear is good, through this fear, a new Bengal and a new India will emerge. Today the darkness under Mamata Banerjee will be removed, a new sun will rise, and BJP will come to Bengal with full majority. I have felt the impulse of the workers today. Agli sarkar Bhajpa sarkar. This is the heartbeat of every Bengali youth," he said.

Yesterday, addressing a late-night press conference, Tejasvi Surya had attacked the West Bengal CM for running rallies over Farm Laws but denying the Opposition to hold marches under the garb of the COVID-19 saying. "Mamata didi has got afraid. I have learnt that she has closed the CMO. This is the sign of a real 'paribartan' (change) in Bengal and this is being led by the patriotic youth of the state and the rest of the country is with them."

The BJP workers were marching to state secretariat Nabanna today to hold a major public meeting against the alleged killing of its party workers in the state. Four major rallies - three from Kolkata and one from Howrah - were to march towards the state secretariat at Sibpur in Howrah district. However, shortly after the workers kicked off the rally, the West Bengal Police used water cannon and lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers at different areas in Kolkata. Some places also witnessed stone-pelting as police used tear-gas to control the protestors.

