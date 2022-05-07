Tejasvi Surya Meets Tajinder Bagga Amid Massive Faceoff; 'Fascism, Gundagardi Lost'

After Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga returned home on Saturday midnight, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya met him at his Delhi residence. This comes after Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant also visited Bagga's residence. Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police for an alleged inflammatory tweet against CM Kejriwal.

Addressing the media later, BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said, "What we witnessed yesterday, was a kidnapping of a political activist by goons in uniform. I want to thank the senior leadership of the party for standing by our karyakarta. A great message has been sent all across the country. Freedom of expression, democracy, constitution, and rule of law has won yesterday. Fascism, gundagardi lost. We are seeing how freedom of expression is being deliberately convicted. A basic constitutional right is used to oppose a political party."

Goa CM Pramod Sawant slams AAP

While speaking to the media, the Goa CM slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal for misusing the Punjab Police and its power. He said, "Tajinder Bagga had only tweeted, but the way AAP supremo Kejriwal directed the Punjab Police to arrest him, was kidnapping. I will definitely term this act 'kidnapping'. And the way they had manhandled Bagga's father, was totally wrong. The Police shouldn't behave this way. I appreciate Bagga and his BJP Yuva Morcha for standing together during this fight and for standing up for truth."

Tajinder Bagga granted bail

B agga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After getting a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police while taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night on May 6, as a Magistrate court in Gurugram granted him bail. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries.