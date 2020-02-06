BJP's Tejasvi Surya Sparks Communal Row, Says Shaheen Bagh A Herald Of 'Mughal Raj' Return

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raked up a communal controversy by saying on Wednesday that the majority community has to remain vigilant or Mughal rule will return to the country, as he slammed the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh. He was participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha. Surya also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving several critical issues that had been pending for several decades.

Referring to the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, "What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do no stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away." His remarks evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition members.

Speaking about CAA, he said, as it was aimed at resolving the issues emanating from Partition, that "The new India cannot to built without healing the wounds of the past." He said the CAA was about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and not for taking away anyone's citizenship. Under the leadership of Modi, Surya said, several issues of the past have seen closure. These include the abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple, Bodo problems and abolition of Triple Talaq.

Taking to Twitter, Surya said, "Shaheen Bagh is a symbol of Islamic fanaticism in the garb of constitutional secularism."

Shaheen Bagh protest

The protest has gone on for over 50 days now, though in recent weeks it has become increasingly politicised, both in terms of it becoming a subject over which politics is ongoing and also for the numerous visits that politicians have made there. The protestors occupying the relevant stretch of the area has also caused disruption to traffic, and of late, has also witnessed security threats, with two incidents regarding guns being reported.

