Tejasvi Surya Says Bengaluru's COVID-19 Bed Racket A Result Of Loopholes In The Website

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said that the 'bed-for-profit scam' in Bengaluru happened because of the limitations in the site, which was being used to book beds in the city. He asserted that a team of bureaucrats and tech experts were looking into the limitations in the site to avoid any such scam in the future.

The bed scam episode

Pointing out that there were some limitations, and loopholes on the site, which some used to their benefits, the BJP leader said, "There were strange patterns being noticed, where a few beds were opened up for booking during the night and admissions were made within a matter of a few seconds."

He went on to highlight that this created suspicion, and added, "We dug in for more data thereafter, and it showed that beds were auto unblocked, which means if somebody has got allotted a bed and he or she fails to get admitted to the hospital in the given span of time, the software automatically unblocks the bed." Supporting his claims with data, he added, "About 4,000 such autoblock had taken place within a span of ten days, which means 4,000 people who otherwise would have got a bed, failed to get a bed.'' He went on to express his dismay over the incident and said," At the time of the pandemic, the way some ward boys and hospital staff are benefitting out of the grief and misery of the people is despicable. This is not corruption, this is murder."

Talking about the action taken till now, he added, " More than 5 people have been arrested, and around 16-17 people have been called in to question." He also pointed out that the High Court has taken suo moto cognizance and has asked for a report on the matter while the Lokayukta has also ordered its probe.

In the next 100 hours, reforms will bring about transparency

The BJP leader also promised to bring about reforms in the next 100 hours, which will, in turn, bring about a lot of transparency and efficiency. He said, "The Chief Minister has requested the top bureaucrats as well as the top tech experts from the city to try and bring in more transparency in the system." Elaborating on it, he said, "A few reforms will be made in the software, and accountability will be fixed on those people manning the system."