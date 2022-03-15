Lauding the Karnataka High Court’s landmark decision on the Hijab row, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hailed the court’s judgment by calling it an important step towards educating and empowering young girls, especially the ones belonging to the Muslim community. Referring that the judgment as a milestone to encourage girls to break the stereotypes and come out of the traps of conservatism, MP Tejasvi Surya welcomed the judgement.

"I welcome the judgment of the Karnataka High Court; it's a very important step towards strengthening the educational opportunities & rights of girl students, especially for those belonging to the Muslim community," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya told ANI.

'A section was trying to deprive Muslim Girls'

He further condemned the people who pushed young women to veil themselves and alleged that they were ‘trying to deprive Muslim girls of embracing modernity and education.’

"A section of society was trying to deprive Muslim girls of embracing education & modernity. To protest and appeal against the government is people's right and they may do so, however, all parties must follow the order of the court, both in letter & spirit," he said.

Karnataka HC pronounces verdict in Hijab row

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had put an end to the controversy by rejecting various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutes including schools and colleges. In a setback to the Hijab-clad women, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court on Tuesday maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case. The judgment was pronounced by the whole bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi, who stated that no case is made out for invalidating the previous Government Order.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December 2021, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda stirred up a controversy after issuing a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, arguing that it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. The decision led to a massive uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending colleges. Escalating the matter further, students from other communities retaliated and started wearing saffron scarves.

With protests being held across the state, CM Bommai's government imposed a ban on 'clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in selected districts. Escalating the matter further some students approached Karnataka High Court challenging the state government's order. Post that Karnataka HC had pronounced an interim order to de-escalate communal tension and asked students to refrain from wearing any religious outfit other than uniform including, Hijab and Saffron Scarves.