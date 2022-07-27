Tejasvi Surya Says 'Praveen's Murder In Karnataka Was Targeted Killing'; Hopeful Of Action

As Karnataka is anguished by the killing of Praveen Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya condemned the incident and expressed condolence to the victim's family on Republic's Debate on Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively to the channel, Surya, drawing similarities of the murder of Nettaru with that of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati and Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, said that there was 'no doubt about it being a case of targetted killing'.

"This is an act of terror intended to create disharmony in a section of society, and create fear in the hearts of people. This is deliberate, this is planned, and is a part of a conspiracy, which is the reason why we have specifically made the demand for an enquiry by the National Investigation Agency I(NIA) and charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," Surya said.

Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries.

"I assure everyone anguished today that justice will be done and justice will be done swiftly and in the most ruthless manner," the National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha said.

'Big difference between the governments in the past & now'

On being asked if there may be political linkages to the case, Surya said, "Governments before were letting off the criminals even when they were charge-sheeted so this is a big change that Karnataka has seen. Now, the government is making efforts to institute NIA enquiries and frame charges under UAPA when murders of this kind happen."

"I am sure that in the coming days with all these cases rapidly progressing towards a conclusion, a dossier which will stand the legal scrutiny in the court will be presented and these organizations like PFI &SDPI will be banned. I have full faith in the leadership of the state as well as the party, that they will take appropriate action to ban these organisations and bring justice to the victims," Surya added.