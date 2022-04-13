Tejasvi Surya Speaks To Arnab On Karauli 'Nyay Yatra'; Accuses Gehlot Govt Of Hypocrisy

After BJP's Nyay Yatra over Karauli violence was obstructed by the Rajasthan government, BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya spoke to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Debate at 9 on Wednesday. In the exclusive conversation, Surya pointed out how the Yatra was two-fold, firstly, to seek justice for the victims of the violence and secondly, to prevent more than 200 Hindu families contemplating migrating from the region.

"The objective was the yatra was to meet them, to give them moral support and strength... and tell them that the BJYM and BJP are with them," the Member of Parliament said, adding that they wanted to take the procession out peacefully and in an orderly manner.

Tejasvi Surya questions the double standards of Rajasthan government

The MP said that instead of him being questioned, questions should be posed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "Ask him why is he scared...why is he scared of the BJP going to Karauli and meeting with the victims of the violence. Why is it that his police, more than a thousand of whom were deployed today against 20, 30-year-old Yuva Morcha karyakartas in thousands, were not prompted or alerted to take action to prevent the violence taking place in Karauli," he said.

He, however, said that the first and foremost question the Congress leader should answer was 'why the prime accused who have been caught on camera perpetrating the violence have been seen taking part in peace committee meetings while the FIR mentions the very victims as perpetrators of violence?'

'The complicity of the state in the violence is evident'

Surya, during the exclusive conversation, highlighted that the complicity of the state is evident from the fact that almost 4-5 days before the incident they had received a letter from the PFI in which the radical group had said, and in fact warned them of violence. "And your channel has shown through sting operations, and candid videos of police authorities accepting how they could have prevented the violence had they been instructed by their political bosses," the BJP leader pointed out.

"This government of Ashok Gehlot issues written order to not cut power during the holy month of Ramzan in Muslim dominated areas, while 144 is imposed in Hindu areas to prevent them from taking out processions to celebrate festivals. Till how long this Hindu area, Muslim area politics going to continue, we are celebrating the 75th year of independence," the MP said.

Categorically blaming the Ashok Gehlot government for the Karauli violence, he said, " This man has the blood of Hindus on his hand and he will pay for it."

"Today, Jai Shree Ram is a provocation"

In concluding statements on the debate, Surya highlighted that today Jai Shree Ram is a provocation, and said, "Tomorrow Bharat Mata Ki Jai may be a provocation. The day is not far away when existing merely as a Hindu will be a provocation to these extremist elements. They believe Hindus to be kafirs and are very existence can be a provocation to them."