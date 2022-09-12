Tejasvi Surya Takes Dig At Cong For Not Sending Masala Dosa To Him; 'Scammed Here As Well'

Days after Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya faced criticism for relishing masala dosa, the BJP leader has now responded by taking a sharp jibe at the Congress party saying, "They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance." This response came after he was trolled by various political parties, including Congress, for having dosa and promoting an eatery in his constituency while several parts of the city were submerged in water following incessant rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, Tejasvi Surya wrote, "Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent Masala Dosa parcel to my house. It’s been more than 24 hours and I still haven’t received it. They have scammed here as well." Adding further, he wrote, "They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance."

They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance! pic.twitter.com/Uwa08SH34B — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 11, 2022

Following Tejasvi's tweet, Congress replied saying, "Thindi pota, stop being a food blogger and get to work Tejasvi Surya. How jobless of you to keep waiting."

Thindi pota, stop being a food blogger and get to work @Tejasvi_Surya how jobless of you to keep waiting. https://t.co/G5z96WxJ26 — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) September 12, 2022

Congress attacks Tejasvi Surya after viral video

Earlier on Saturday, Congress slammed Tejasvi Surya for allegedly promoting an eatery and reviewing dosas when parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods. The party workers also claimed that they were sending 10 different types of dosas to him from popular restaurants of the city as the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member was "only worried about the popularity of restaurants and not about people".

In another viral video, Congress workers were seen ordering about 10 Dosas for the BJP leader. "Protest against Tejasvi Surya for his irresponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him parcel of 10 different dosas from top hotels of Bengaluru. Let him have these free dosas and not worry about marketing of hotel and work for the people of his Parliament," a Congress worker wrote in a tweet message.

Protest against @Tejasvi_Surya for his iressponsibility in delivering his duties. Sent him parcel of 10 diff Dosas from Top hotels of Bengaluru.

Let him have this free dosas & not worry about marketing of hotel & work for the people of his Parliament.@rssurjewala @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/vI9sQUcvXw — ತೇಜೆಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್.ಸಿ. (@Tejaskc1) September 10, 2022

The whole political debate around masala dosa started after Congress' national social media co-coordinator Lavanya Ballal shared a video clip of Tejasvi Surya reviewing a "Butter Masala Dosa" of a local eatery. The social media co-ordinator claimed that the video was shot on September 5, when most parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods. Sharing Tejasvi Surya's video clip, she wrote, "Video dated September 5. Tejasvi Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood-affected region?(sic)”

Video dated 5th September.@Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning.

Has he visited even a single flood affected region? pic.twitter.com/uFnZ4Rjs1m — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) September 6, 2022

Following the release of video clip, the BJP leader was trolled and criticised by a section of social media users as well. Some slammed him of being ignorant while some on the other hand took a jibe at him and called him a "food-blogger".