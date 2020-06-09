Tejashwi Dares Nitish To Step Out Of CM House Post 84 Days; JDU Calls Lalu 'corrupt Virus'

The Election Commission has begun its preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls slated to be held in October-November 2020 and with this, the war of words between the two arch-rivals JDU and BJP has also escalated.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has dared Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to step out of the Chief Minister's residence and enquire about the well being of the people of Bihar by visiting the rural areas.

Tejashwi Yadav while attacking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar through a tweet said, "perhaps you are the only CM, who has not stepped out of CM Residence for the past 84 days. If you are scared, then I am willing to escort you to different parts of Bihar to enquire about the health infrastructure, the well being of the migrant labourers who have arrived in Bihar, and motivate the people who have been affected due to the pandemic. "

Earlier Tejashwi's father Lalu Yadav had also attacked Nitish Kumar indirectly, through a tweet from jail. Lalu had tweeted that "This CM has left the people in the lurch. The people will settle the score in Vidhan Sabha elections ."

JDU spokesperson and Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar while attacking Lalu Yadav & Tejashwi Yadav said that "convict no. 3351 Lalu Yadav is lodged in Hotwar jail because he is suffering from coronavirus of corruption, that is why in order to maintain social distance so that the virus of corruption doesn't affect others, he has been lodged in Jail. His political diabetes has increased. He has been injected the injection of Nitish Kumar's sushashan, that's why he is in jail on charges of corruption".

Earlier Tejashwi Yadav had protested Amit Shah's digital rally by beating thaali along with his supporters all across Bihar. Amit Shah had retaliated by saying that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has transformed Bihar from Jungle Raj to Raj of sushashan.

Ever since the lockdown was implemented in the last week of March, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had been constantly holding meetings to review the steps taken to counter the spread of COVID-19 and also provide relief to affected people. In a video conference meeting of all parties, Nitish Kumar had even offered Tejaswi to accompany him on a tour to inspect the health infrastructure. For more than one and half months of lockdown, Tejaswi was in Delhi, attacking Nitish govt for ignoring the migrant labourers. On this, the JDU had alleged Tejaswi is always absent whenever there is a crisis in Bihar.