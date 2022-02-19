Tejasvi Surya Hits Out At Cong Over Demand For Eshwarappa's Ouster, Calls It 'non-issue'

Karnataka BJP MP and Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Saturday slammed the Congress party over its constant demands seeking the ouster of State Minister KS Eshwarappa over his saffron flag remark, calling it a non-issue and a fabricated controversy.

"Congress in the Centre and state repeatedly behaves as an extremely irresponsible Opposition. They're holding on to this non-issue (demanding Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation), trying to manufacture a controversy, and stall Assembly proceedings," said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to reporters.

DK Shivakumar demands Karnataka CM to sack Eshwarappa

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar stated that until the Chief Minister and Governor sack the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, they won't allow holding assembly session.

Speaking to Republic TV, DK Shivakumar said, "We want the Chief Minister and Governor to sack Eshwarappa and until that happens we will continue to fight. If they fail to fulfill this then we won't allow the assembly to go ahead".

Stating that Congress follows the culture to stand by national integrity, he mentioned if the BJP-led state government believes in the constitution, democracy, national flag, and national anthem, they will sack Eshwarappa.

KS Eshwarappa's controversial statement on 'saffron National Flag'

Last week, while addressing the media, Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa had highlighted as to how in the days of Lord Rama and Maruthi, chariots had saffron flags and added that there was no tricolour back then. "However, now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, and it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," the Karnataka Minister had said.

He had further added, "Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichar' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now? In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years, Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know. We are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will host it on the Red Fort."

Image: ANI/PTI