Tejaswi Yadav Demands CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

After Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut launched an alleged attack on the so-called "suicide gang" which led to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav has also demanded a CBI probe.

Tejaswi while speaking to Republic TV said that "It would be better if there is a CBI inquiry and I have already demanded that. The world should know the truth as we have been hearing that he was harassed because of nepotism. I had also met family members of Sushant Rajput in Patna, and expressed my solidarity with them."

While speaking to Republic TV, Tejaswi further added, "Bihar govt has failed to handle Coronavirus as there are less number of tests. The situation is worsening in Bihar and Nitish Kumar is not concerned at all."

Tejaswi comments on Construction of Ram Mandir

On the construction of Ram Mandir, Tejashwi said that the judgment has been pronounced for construction of time but at this point of time we should concentrate on creating better hospital infrastructure.

Bihar is slated to go to the polls in October / November and holding elections will be a tough challenge.

Tejashwi said that "We have already written to EC about polls and have told them if holding elections are appropriate at this point in time. At this point in time, we cannot afford to hold elections on dead bodies ."

Even though the Mumbai police is about to conclude its investigations, but there has been demand from Sushants fans and some sections of the Bollywood for a CBI probe into Sushant Rajput's death. So far, Sushant's family has not demanded a CBI probe.

