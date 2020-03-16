Coronavirus: Tejaswi Demands Sacking Of Bihar Health Minister, Alleges 'careless' Approach

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Mangal Pandey has been careless in his approach as the Health Minister. Despite the directive issued by the State government pertaining to Coronavirus, to close all schools, colleges, parks, zoo and asking people not to assemble in large numbers, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey took part in the BJP workers meet in Rohtas district of Bihar and tweeted the pictures.

Tejaswi Yadav while commenting on Mangal Pandey said, "On one hand the government has issued guidelines regarding Coronavirus; on the other hand Health Minister and other ministers are not abiding the directive. I demand the resignation or sacking of Mangal Pandey. How long will Nitish Kumar tolerate such careless minister, who was even insensitive during the encephalitis outbreak which killed more than 100 children? The government is not prepared as there is a lack of facilities in hospitals".

READ | 'We're Not Pansies': US Church Won't Let Coronavirus Shut It Down, Encourages Hand-shaking

READ | Rahul Gandhi's Defaulters Question Photographed; Fiery Debate With MoS Anurag Thakur In LS

Mangal Pandey responds

Meanwhile, Mangal Pandey, while reacting to Tejaswi's statement said, "I have not attended any public meeting or gathering. It's a baseless allegation. Tejaswi is propagating wrongly."

So far 150 samples have been collected in different parts of Bihar, but no positive case has been reported yet. Bihar government has arranged for 100 isolation wards, across the State. The State government has also directed to screen people crossing over to India from Nepal at various checkpoints on Indo-Nepal Border as Bihar shares 1400 km of the porous border with Nepal. Bodh Gaya airport has been closed as Bihar faces threat from passengers visiting from Buddhist countries for the pilgrimage to Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya.

READ | Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates: No Floor-test; House Adjourned Till March 26 Over Coronavirus

READ | BIG: Yes Bank To Resume Full Banking Services After 6 Pm On March 18, At Branches & Online