Triple-murder: RJD's Tejashwi To Stage Dharna In Jantar Mantar Seeking Arrest Of JDU MLA

On Tuesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out heavily on both the NDA government's in Bihar and at the Centre. The RJD leader alleged that both the governments have failed to handle migrant workers issue during the lockdown.Tejashwi also questioned the law and order situation in Bihar stressing on the arrest of JD (U) MLA Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey for his alleged involvement in the firing in which three people were killed and an RJD activist sustained injuries at Rupanchak village.

While speaking to Republic TV, Tejashwi Yadav said that if the JDU MLA is not arrested, for murdering 3 people than he will stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar along with his 80 MLAs. "I will take all my MLAs to Delhi in buses maintaining social distance via road route to seek justice for the family of the deceased," he remarked.

RJD to observe Garib Adhikar Diwas on June 9

Tejashwi further said, "RJD has decided to observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on 9 June in protest against Amit Shah's 'digital rally' as both the government's in the state and the Centre have cheated the migrants forcing them to walk thousands of miles. I request the poor people to come out in protest against the BJP's decision to hold a rally. This is not the time to discuss and prepare for elections. We should be concerned about the plight of the poor people."

On Bihar assembly Polls

On the Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD leader said, "It's up to the election commission to decide about Bihar assembly polls. I am not concerned about that. But it's a democratic process and it will happen."

On allegations against him

Often the BJP has targeted the JDU leader for missing in action whenever crisis strikes the state, may it be the shelter home scandal, encephalitis in Muzaffarpur or the Patna floods, speaking about the same, the JDU leader said, "I am trying to learn from my mistakes in the past. But the people of Bihar are suffering and they have decided to oust the govt in power."

On Lalu Yadav

Speaking about father Lalu Yadav, the RJD leader said, "During this pandemic, I am concerned about his health. Like any other son, I am missing my father. I will soon meet him on his birthday on 11 June in Ranchi."

Meanwhile, JDU spokesperson and Bihar Minister Neeraj Kumar said, "RJD is a symbol of Jungle Raj and the people of Bihar know the lawlessness that existed during the 15 years of Lalu-Rabri rule. There is rule of law in Bihar and the Bihar Govt doesn't protect anyone with a criminal background.''

