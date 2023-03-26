Telanagana CM KCR Warns Fadnavis Over Promise To Farmers; ‘I'll Keep Coming If...'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday hit out at Congress and BJP in Maharashtra’s Nanded and said that despite being in power for so many years now, these parties have done nothing for the country. Further launching an attack on the Maharashtra government, KCR said that he will keep coming to the state if Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis does not work for the farmers of the state. Notably, KCR’s visit to Maharashtra came after his party has decided to contest the upcoming civic bodies elections in the state.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Telangana Chief Minister KCR said, “In the last 75 years only two parties have ruled the country. For about 54 years, Congress ruled the country while BJP ran the government for 16 years. Despite being in power for so many years, what did these parties do for the country, for its youth and for farmers?”

“Farmers should be given Rs 10,000 per acre for investment along with 24 hours free electricity. In case of any unfortunate death of a farmer, he should be given insurance of Rs 5 lakhs. Like Telangana, the Maharashtra government should buy the produce of farmers by opening centres here too,” Telangana CM added.

KCR’s dig at Fadnavis

Taking a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, KCR said, “If Fadnavis ji will be able to meet the requirements of the farmers in the state, I will stop coming to Maharashtra. If he wants to stop me from coming to the state he will have to fulfill the promises made to Maharashtra, otherwise, I’ll keep coming.”

KCR further questioned the conditions of the backward categories in India and said, “How many more years the Dalit community has to face the challenges in the society? It is not good for the country’s growth. Keeping their condition in mind, the state of Telangana started a scheme called ‘Dalit Bandhu’, through which we give Rs 10 lakhs to the Dalit family.”

BRS gearing to expand

In efforts to expand his party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BRS is planning to contest Assembly elections of various states. Apart from this, the party is also planning to contest the civic body elections in Maharashtra. Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, including Nanded, Thane, Ahmednagar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are expected to go to polls in the coming years.