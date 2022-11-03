Telangana: About 78 Per Cent Voter Turnout Till 5 PM In Munugode Bypoll

About 78 per cent of the voters turned up by 5 PM on Thursday in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana. The polling ended peacefully except for minor skirmishes outside polling stations.

The poll percentage till 5 PM was 77.55, official sources said.

Voters queued up in several booths even after polling ended at 6 PM but they would be allowed to cast their votes, they said.

The final polling percentage would be known after compiling all the data, they said.

The polling was peaceful barring minor skirmishes outside the polling stations at a couple of places, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj told reporters.

A few EVMs had technical issues and they were addressed, he said.

Several complaints about the presence of outsiders in the constituency distributing cash or liquor were received, and all of them were enquired into, he said.

He said he remained in touch with the police and the election officials to send such outsiders out by taking up combing.

Meanwhile, war of words over the byelection continued between the ruling TRS and the BJP.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lodged a complaint with the CEO regarding alleged distribution of money by TRS MLAs and leaders. Kumar protested the alleged apathy of officials towards evacuating outsiders from polling zones, the BJP said.

TRS said senior party leader and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy complained to the CEO that the BJP men were distributing money and liquor in some villages.

The saffron party held dharnas from Wednesday night in violation of election rules and was distributing money today, Jagadish Reddy said while seeking action in the matter.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi complained to the election authorities that false news was being spread about her on social media with a morphed photo.

The CEO said the complaint would be looked into.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy alleged that the TRS government has been misusing official machinery.

Polling got underway amid tight security at 7 AM.

Over 2.41 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

The total number of polling stations was 298 and webcasting was done from all of them.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party and from his post in August. He joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.

While 47 candidates were in the fray, the main contest was between Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Palvai Sravanthi (Cong).

The bypoll assumes political significance as the winner would have an edge over the others ahead of the Assembly polls in Telangana next year.

The counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)