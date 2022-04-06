Telangana: AIMIM Corporator Threatens Police On Duty, KT Rama Rao Demands 'stern' Action

In a development, Telangana police on Tuesday booked Bholakpur All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Mohammed Gouseuddin after he allegedly threatened police officers on duty. The AIMIM leader landed in trouble after he was seen exchanging heated words with cops on night duty after they attempted to close shops running past midnight. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The AIMIM Corporator stopped two cops on duty and allegedly abused them for asking local vendors to close the shops past 12 midnight. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao slammed the event and demanded ‘stern’ action against the person. The TRS leader requested the Telangana DGP to take cognisance of the matter.

KT Rama Rao wants 'stern' action

Sharing a video of the event where AIMIM Corporator Mohammed Gouseuddin is seen lashing out at police officers on duty, minister KT Rama Rao said that ‘such nonsense’ should not be tolerated. “Request Telangana DGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations,” KTR wrote.

Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty



No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations

According to reports, policemen on night duty arrived in the Bholakpur area after 2 am on Tuesday. The night patrolling team of Musheerabad police station noticed a few shops in the area being open at the time. The policemen then ordered shop owners to close the shops and asked the public gathered to disperse. Gouseuddin, who came here after being informed by the locals, picked up an argument with the cops. As per video evidence, the AIMIM Corporator got into a heated argument and was seen abusing and threatening the police officers on duty.

Following the event, the City Police booked a case against the Corporator on charges of obstructing policemen from their duty and threatening them. The policemen lodged a complaint at the Musheerabad police station and booked the AIMIM Corporator under Section 353 and 506 of IPC. Furthermore, DCP Central Zone M Rajesh Chandra, while speaking to reporters also added that the police were carrying out inquiring into the incident and was also verifying the video before taking further actions.

