Telangana & Odisha Extend COVID-19 Lockdown; Owaisi Sees Vaccination As 'only Solution'

In order to curb the further spread of Coronavirus, the Telangana Cabinet on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown by another 10 days with relaxations from 6 am to 1 pm every day. The statewide lockdown was supposed to end on Sunday.

“The Cabinet has decided to continue the ongoing lockdown in the state for another 10 days from tomorrow (May 31), an official statement from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s office said. The Cabinet discussed several issues on Sunday including the extension of the lockdown.

Before the Cabinet meeting, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had urged KCR not to extend the lockdown, suggesting that the only long-term solution to the pandemic is universal vaccination.

“Vaccination is the only long-term solution to the pandemic. The pandemic, poverty, and police harassment put many in jeopardy. Governments are turning the public health crisis into an issue of peace and security. It is not a scientific, humanitarian perspective,” Owaisi tweeted.

“Strongly urge the Chief Minister to not extend lockdown. If goal is to reduce crowding, then we may consider evening curfews (6 PM onwards) or mini-lockdowns for COVID clusters,” he added.

The Hyderabad MP stated that COVID-19 cases were declining in Telangana even before the lockdown was announced on May 12. The state on Saturday reported 2,982 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.74 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,247 with 21 casualties

Odisha extends lockdown

A similar decision was taken by the Odisha government as it announced the extension of the lockdown by 16 more days till June 17 to further stem the spread of coronavirus, The second phase of the lockdown was to end at 5 am on June 1.

“The lockdown is primarily aimed at restricting the movement of people and not goods. All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, too,” Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said. The weekend shutdown will also continue, he said.

As many as 9,541 more people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the tally to 7,56,684 on Sunday, while 33 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,719, a health department official said. Of the 9,541 new cases, 5,343 were reported from quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said