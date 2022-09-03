Telangana, Andhra CMs Likely To Skip 30th Southern Zonal Council Meet Chaired By Amit Shah

Both Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will most likely not be attending the 30th Southern Zonal Council Meeting which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Reportedly, deputing representatives for the meeting, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali will be attending the meeting whereas Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will represent the state in the 30th Southern Zonal Council meeting.

Notably, the Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to an official from the Home Ministry, the meeting will be attended by other Chief Ministers, ministers, chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officers of the member states, and senior officers of the Central government.

Coastal security, sharing of river water, inter-state crime management, and other issues of common interest are among the key agendas to be discussed.

According to sources, Andhra Pradesh will address 19 agendas during the Southern Zonal Council Meet. Some of the topics include agriculture, irrigation, interstate issues, implementation of DBT, resources gap, creation of a new capital city, airports (Kadapa – Bangaluru), metro Rail projects, sanction of tax incentives, speedy investigations of cases of sexual offence/rape, AP/TS division of assets & Polavaram.

Meetings of the zonal councils increased by three times: Home Ministry

Another Home Ministry official said that as a part of its overall strategy to strengthen and promote cooperative and competitive federalism in the country, the Modi government has been regularly holding meetings of the zonal councils.

"In the last eight years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the number of meetings of the zonal councils and its standing committees has increased by three times," a Home Ministry official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The official further said that zonal councils give a platform for discussion in a structured manner on issues affecting one or more states between the Centre and the states.

Notably, there are five zonal councils in the nation that were set up in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

The Union Home Minister is the chairman of each of these five zonal councils and the Chief Minister of the host state (to be chosen by rotation every year) is the vice-chairman. Two more ministers from each state are nominated as members by the governor.