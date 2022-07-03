Telangana: Anurag Thakur Hails BJP Martyrs; Shares Heartwarming Moment With Special Worker

On the second day of BJP's National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur attended an exhibition organised by the Telangana BJP, depicting a long journey by the party workers and people for the formation of Telangana, and hailed the state's BJP workers for their sacrifice. He was also seen having a heartwarming moment with a specially-abled BJP worker at the Secunderabad Parade Ground.

"The wonderful display of the state's culture, art, and artists is worth watching, it also included the long journey of the formation of the Telangana, which involved the martyrdom of the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the locals who became a part of it by leading to a movement that resulted in the state's formation," the Union Minister said after attending the exhibition.

It is pertinent to note that Telangana was formed on June 2, in the year 2014, and the day is celebrated as the Telangana Formation Day or Telangana Day.

Anurag Thakur also said that during the exhibition, he got the chance to pay tribute to the ones who sacrificed their lives in the movement for the state's formation.

PM Modi's massive rally in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive rally on day two of BJP's national executive meeting at Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday. The public meeting witnessed an unprecedented gathering of lakhs of people, showing the immense popularity of the leader. Reportedly, Over two lakh people attended the event.

The rally named 'Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha', was addressed by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Chief Ministers like Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and others.

In the massive rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi exuded confidence that people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine government in the state. He said, "In other states too, we have seen that the double-engine govt of the BJP has led to increasing trust of people in it. Even in Telangana, people are paving the way for BJP's double-engine government."