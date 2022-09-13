Telangana Assembly Adopts Resolution Urging Centre To Name New Parliament After Ambedkar

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted two resolutions urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after B R Ambedkar, and opposing the new Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 proposed by the Union government.

State IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who moved the resolution, said it would be appropriate to name the newly-constructed parliament building after Ambedkar, who is the architect of the Constitution.

State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy moved the resolution on opposing the Electricity Bill.

The Bill is against the interests of farmers, poorer sections, and the employees of power sector, he said.

As part of redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital, a new parliament building is in the final stages of completion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new building in December 2020. Last month, he unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the building.

The Centre plans to hold the Winter Session of Parliament in the new building.

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 seeks to create competition in the power distribution sector by providing consumers options to choose between multiple services providers in an area.

The Bill is likely to come up for consideration and passage in the Winter Session towards the year end, Union Power Minister R K Singh had recently said.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 8, and was referred for scrutiny to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on the same day.