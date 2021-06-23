Telangana BJP Alleges KCR Not Working For Farmers' Welfare, Questions Rythu Bandhu Scheme

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit has made massive allegations against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) alleging he is not working for farmers. To further intensify their allegations, the BJP's Telangana unit headed by Gujjula Premender Reddy on Tuesday decided to submit a representation to every district collector in the state. On Tuesday, the BJP Kisan Morcha State in Incharge and party's State General Secretary visited the Collector of Ranga Reddy district, Amoy Kumar IAS, at his office to submit a representation.

The party has sought resolution of agrarian issues, added BJP Telangana's official Twitter handle.

Moreover, the BJP alleged the KCR Government of not bring any change in the lives of farmers.

"Farmers' livelihoods have not changed under government rule. KCR government is depicting the life of the farmer in the form of bankers," tweeted Telangana BJP.

Reddy was joined by Anjaiah Yadav, General Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha, Bokka Narsimha Reddy, BJP Ranga Reddy District President and others to submit the representation. After submission, Reddy also spoke to the media claiming many farmers have still not received any amount in their banks after the government procured their produces. The Central Government is providing the support price but the state government is taking away the cut-price, alleged Gujjula Premender Reddy.

According to the BJP leader, nearly 10 kg to 12 kg of the produce is being cut per every quintal.

"Nearly about 10 kg to 12 kg of the produce are being cut per every quintal. Moreover, when the Central Government is providing Rs 1,888 as Support Price to rice production and the Telangana Government is cutting nearly about Rs 200 to Rs 300 per quintal," added BJP Telangana leader Reddy.

'This government is for farmers or against them?' questions BJP

As Reddy further talked on the matter he added that farmers have faced severe losses over the last seven years and the government is now claiming that it is taking action asserting his question of 'for farmers or against'. Reddy also highlighted Chief Minister KCR's promise to provide free fertilizers to farmers but failed to do so. As per BJP's claims, the Telangana Government has also not cleared the loans of the farmers.

Reddy lastly accused that scheme of 'Rythu Bandhu' for farmers are being cut off due to loan pressure on farmers.

"Demanding a clearance of previous loans of the farmers, Reddy added, the Telangana Government has not cleared the loans of the farmers as promised and further the money that are farmers of the state are receiving on the name of 'Rythu Bandhu' are being cut off due to the previous loans taken by the farmer."

