Telangana: BJP And TRS Workers Clash Over Saffron Party's Flag Post Amid Bike Rallies

A fracas was witnessed in Telangana as the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi indulged in a fight over a flag post in Nizam Sagar in Kamareddy on Saturday. The BJP alleged that the TRS destroyed their flag post. This came amid the saffron party holding bike rallies in all the villages across the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. The rallies that are being conducted under the name 'Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa' since July 21, are part of the party's attempt to overthrow the government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the state.

A senior BJP leader, who was present on the spot where the flag post was destroyed, thanked the party workers, making it clear that the bike rallies will continue 'until we puncture the tyres of the car (the symbol of the TRS party)'.

'Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa'

During the party’s core committee meeting held at the BJP’s party office in Nampally on Sunday, 30 state BJP leaders were identified by the high command including party's National President JP Nadda to lead bike rallies under the name ‘Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa’ in four phases, till the end of August.

These leaders were entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the rallies across the Assembly constituency assigned to them. Each of these leaders, along with the party workers, are covering eight to 10 villages per day and spending the night in one of those villages. During the rallies, the party workers are explaining the Centre’s welfare schemes and the failures of the TRS government to the people.