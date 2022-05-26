Telangana: BJP Challenges Asaduddin Owaisi Over Mosque-temple Row, Vows To Shut Madrasas

Addressing a massive 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Wednesday night, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. Even as Owaisi has affirmed that no existing mosque can be turned into a temple in the context of the Gyanvapi row, Kumar claimed that several temples were demolished in Telangana by Muslim rulers in the past and mosques were built in their place. In an open challenge to Owaisi, he called for excavation at all mosques in the states and asserted that Hindus will take over them if religious symbols are unearthed.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked, “I hereby throw a challenge to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi. Let us dig up all the mosques in Telangana. If skeletons are found, we shall leave the mosques to them. But if Shiv Lingams are found, we will take over them. Is he ready?"

Promising that BJP will usher in Ram Rajya in Telangana if it comes to power, the Karimnagar MP added, “If the BJP comes to power, we shall abolish all the Madrasas, do away with the reservations being given to minorities and provide additional quota for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs. We shall also permanently remove Urdu as the second official language". The stance on Madrasas assumes significance as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly demanded their abolition a few days ago.

Temple-mosque row

In recent times, there has been a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the land on which temples were allegedly demolished centuries ago to pave way for the construction of mosques. For instance, a petition seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque has garnered national attention. When a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex was conducted, the petitioners claimed the presence of a Shivling- a contention disputed by the Muslim side.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court ordered the protection of the area where the Shivling was found and directed the Varanasi District Court to decide the maintainability of the plea filed by the Hindu side. Similarly, the petitioners in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case have also pursued the case with a renewed vigour. Meanwhile, the Saket court has reserved its order for June 9 on a plea seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex. Several such claims have come to the fore in other parts of the country including Mangaluru and Pune.