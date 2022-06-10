Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Put Under House Observation Over Protest On RTC Fare Hike

On Friday, Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been put under 'house observation' by the Rachakonda Police over a protest against Road Transport Corporation (RTC) fare hike in the state. According to police sources, Bandi had called Jubliee Bus station to enquire about the fares charges hike. The police had a doubt that he might stage a dharna along with his party, and hence "was kept in house observation".

#BREAKING | BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar put under house observation over a protest on RTC fares hikehttps://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/0mOUFWdI8S — Republic (@republic) June 10, 2022

However, this is not the first time when Bandi Sanjay has landed up in a controversy, he also made a provocative Speech Against Muslims earlier this week after which the Congress party sought serious action against him.

Bandi Sanjay targets Telangana CM KCR

Earlier this month, Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack against the ruling TRS administration and claimed that if the saffron party came to power in 2023 they would reopen criminal cases against incumbent CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

Bandi Sanjay made the bitter announcement while launching the second leg of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. The BJP leader also blamed the TRS government for barring members of the Hindu community from wearing religious malas related to (Shiva, Ayyapa, and Hanuman) in offices, and further promised that they would reverse the order after coming to power. He also made several pre-poll promises and stated that the BJP government would ensure free education and healthcare services for everyone in the state if voted to power.

(Image: RepublicWorld/PTI)