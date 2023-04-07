Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Walks Out Of Karimnagar Jail, Alleges Conspiracy By BRS

After the Hanamkonda court in Warangal district granted bail to Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay in an alleged SSC paper leak case, the leader was released from Karimnagar jail on Friday, April 7. He was arrested by the state police on Tuesday night in an alleged case of a class 10 question paper leak and was produced before the court on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after walking out of jail, Bandi Sanjay said, "Everyone knows what the Telangana government is doing. It is a conspiracy to stop us (Telangana Opposition)."

On this release, Bandi Sanjay's lawyer Shyam Sunder Reddy told reporters, "The court accepted our request and granted bail to Bandi Sanjay with sureties worth Rs 20,000. However, the court set a condition that he can't leave India without permission."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Smriti Irani spoke to the Telangana BJP chief after he was released from jail today. Party's national leaders including Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal also spoke to him, as per a statement issued by PRO of Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay gets bail in SSC paper leak case

After seven hours of arguments between the prosecution and the counsel for the arrested BJP leader on Thursday, April 6, the magistrate granted bail to Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an alleged SSC Hindi paper leak case. The Hindi question paper was posted in a group of an instant messaging app by an accused on Tuesday and later shared in other groups by one of the accused, who had also sent it to Sanjay Kumar, police had said.

The police had sought custodial interrogation of the accused persons to get more details in connection with the case. Cops also stated that the data in the phones has been deleted.