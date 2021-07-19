Telangana BJP Chief Lauds NDA Govt For Prioritizing Medical Sector, Takes A Dig At KCR

Telangana BJP President and AIIMS board member Bandi Sanjay on Sunday said that the BJP-led NDA government's utmost priority is to improve the medical sector in the country. During his visit to AIIMS Hyderabad at Bibinagar, where he inaugurated the forensic medicines and technology department services, Bandi Sanjay said, "Improvement in the country's medical sector is the utmost priority of the BJP-led NDA government." Every year the budget allocated to the medical sector was increased, he added.

Telangana BJP: 'NDA govt is giving priority to medical sector'

Highlighting that under the regime of Congress and other political parties, only 2 AIIMS were constructed in the span of 60 years, Bandi Sanjay said that under the BJP government's rule, 21 new AIIMS have been made available to the people. He further said that in comparison to the last year's budget allocated to the medical sector, this year's budget has been increased by 137 per cent. "Last year, the budget allocated to the medical sector was Rs 94,452 crore, while this year's allocation is Rs 2,23,846 crores," he added.

While hitting out at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government, the state unit BJP President said that no assistance has been received in establishing AIIMS in the state from the state government. He also said that KCR had forgotten his promise to construct 4 multi-specialty hospitals "at the 4 corners of Hyderabad city".

"The TRS government has not submitted any of the required documents to the Central Government regarding the establishment and development of AIIMS. Due to this, there has been a lot of problems in the extension of AIIMS buildings and further also in the development of AIIMS, Hyderabad," added Bandi Sanjay.

COVID-19 situtaion in Telangana

Telangana has so far recorded over 6,36,627 positive cases, out of which, 6,23,044 have successfully recovered and 3,759 have died. As per the latest report from the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the past 24 hours, 578 new cases, 731 fresh recoveries, and 3 new cases have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 9,824.

(Image: ANI)