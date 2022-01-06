Telangana BJP Chief Released From Jail After Receiving Bail; Hits Out At TRS Govt

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar walked out of jail on Wednesday after the Telangana High Court ordered his release. Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained on Sunday from his office for alleged violation of COVID-19 prohibitory orders over a protest. Kumar had apparently extended his support to the protesting teachers. Following that he was kept in custody for three days.

After his release, the Telangana BJP chief spoke to reporters and vowed to continue his fight against the government order (GO) for the teachers and other government employees. He avered that he was undeterred by his imprisonment and remarked that he was jailed since he was "fighting for a cause".

Bandi Sanjay says he fought for a cause and did not cheat or steal on recent arrest

"Doubts arose that the Chief Minister had sent me to jail. This is the 9th time I've been to jail. I'm not a cheater like you. I do not steal .. I do not go to jail. I went to jail for the teachers, for the employees," he tweeted

రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రి నన్ను జైలుకు పంపినని సంకలు గుద్దుకుండు.. ఆ సీఎంకు తెల్వదేమో... బీజేపీ కార్యకర్తలకు, నాకు జైలు కొత్త కాదు. నేను జైలుకు పోవడం ఇది 9వ సారి. నేను నీలాగా చీటర్ ను కాదు. దొంగతనం చేసో.. లంగతనం చేసో జైలుకు పోలేదు. నేను జైలుకు పోయింది ఉఫాధ్యాయుల కోసం, ఉద్యోగుల కోసం. pic.twitter.com/saV6isK3Z8 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) January 5, 2022

Bandi Sanjay Kumar has also demanded that the state government should amend the GO. In addition, he has also alleged corruption by the ruling TRS. Sanjay Kumar was released after he filed a petition in the High Court which directed that he should be released on furnishing a personal bond. The court said Kumar must ensure that all COVID-19 norms are followed while carrying out his political activities. The court directed listing the matter for further consideration on February 7.

Moreover, the Hyderabad Police had also refused permission for the BJP's proposed candlelight rally to protest against the arrest of the party's state president. Even so, a massive crowd gathered at the spot amid increased police presence, Police barricades were also erected to block the BJP protest. BJP National president JP Nadda was present at the protest site.

With PTI inputs