Telangana BJP Chief Says 12 TRS MLAs To Join Party; Claims 'anti-incumbency In State'

After Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from the party and post, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tenalgana president Bandi Sanjay claimed that at least 12 MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will leave the party.

He said that by-polls could be held in at least 12 seats, apart from Munugode, as sitting TRS MLAs are set to join the saffron party. He claimed K Chandrashekar Rao is facing a massive anti-incumbency all over the state and TRS leaders have realised that there is no political future if they continue in the party.

“Don’t be surprised if there are going to be more by-elections in the state on the lines of Munugode, as the TRS MLAs are under pressure from the people of their respective constituencies to quit their seats,” Sanjay said while speaking to reporters near Bhongir on third day of the Praja Sangrama tour.

The Telangana BJP president said that if elections take place in Telangana today then BJP will win 62 seats. He claimed that the saffron party would get a vote share between 47% and 53%.

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has decided to quit the party the party and post, blaming the wrong leadership in Telanaga.

"I have lots of respect for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The person who has been talking bad about Sonia Gandhi and Congress for the last 20 years has been made TPCC chief (Revanth Reddy)," Reddy told Republic on Wednesday.

When asked about joining BJP, Reddy said that he will decide in coming days. However, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for development of the country.

If Reddy's resignation is accepted by the Assembly speaker then a by-elections is likely to take place as state elections are more than a year away. The by-poll will be held within six moths after the seat is declared vacant.