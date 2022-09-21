Telangana BJP Chief Steps Up Ante Against KCR; Compares Him To Razakar Leader Kasim Rizvi

Stepping up the ante against TRS, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar compared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Razakar leader Kasim Razvi. Addressing a gathering in the Uppal constituency as part of the 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' on Tuesday, Kumar dubbed KCR 'Kasim Chandrashekar Razvi'- a reference to his party's association with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. In an open challenge to the Telangana CM, he stressed that BJP was ready to show its strength at the time and place of his choice.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked, "We are the people who will fight the Chief Minister. What is your strength? What is our strength? What is the strength of BJP workers? We are sons of saffron and force of saffron, we are ready to show the strength of sons of saffron. We will come as descendants of Chatrapati Shivaji, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Bhagat Singh."

"I challenge you Kasim Chandrashekar Razvi if you want to bring MIM party, please bring, Please decide the circle, place and time and we are ready to show our strength. But if you target my Hindu Dharma Rakshaks and my Gow Rakshaks we will not leave you and you should keep it in mind," he added.

BJP eyes inroads in Telangana

BJP has emerged as a key player in Telangana politics by winning 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election, 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards and the Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections. For the last few years, senior BJP leaders including PM Modi, party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been regularly visiting the state. Speaking at the Centre's official celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' on September 17 to mark the occasion of erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merging with the Indian Union, Shah took a veiled swipe at KCR.

He claimed that the state government did not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics. Amit Shah opined, "They celebrate the day. But, it is not called 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. There is still fear in the mind. I would like to tell them that remove that fear. 'Razakars' cannot make decisions in this country. It has been 75 years since this country got independence".